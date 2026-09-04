‘Jersey Shore’ Star Hospitalized Amidst Series Finale’s Premiere

A Jersey Shore fan favorite was hospitalized, just as the beloved reality TV show aired its series finale.

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Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram on Sept. 3 to reveal that she landed in the hospital with a kidney infection and appendicitis.

“Not the ‘first day of school’ picture I wanted to post… but then again, I guess we wouldn’t have one. ❤️,” the 41-year-old mom of two wrote alongside a snapshot of herself and her two children in the hospital. In the candid shot, Farley wears a hospital gown and pajama pants, appearing to be still hooked up to some medical monitors nearby.

“This past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life,” she continued. “I’ve spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to my family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis.”

“I want to say it came out of nowhere, but the truth is, I haven’t felt like myself for months,” the Jersey Shore star added. “Weight loss, exhaustion, constantly feeling off… and then last Friday, my body finally said, ‘We aren’t making it like this anymore.’”

However, a video in the second slide of her post revealed she was at least well enough to help her kids get ready for their first day of school. The footage shows Farley helping her daughter with her hair.

“We didn’t get the picture in front of the house,” she lamented before adding a silver lining to the ordeal. “We didn’t get the normal first-day morning; We got hospital bracelets, a hospital room, backpacks, hair supplies and a memory I don’t think any of us will ever forget.”

“Sitting here watching my kids get ready for school made me think about something much bigger,” she continued in the extremely lengthy post. “What I am going through is temporary. For some families, something happened this summer that may have changed their lives forever. Some kids are walking into school carrying grief, illness at home, divorce, financial struggles, a new diagnosis, or something none of us can see.”

‘Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley back in July. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

“And some parents may be scrolling today wishing they could have taken that perfect ‘first day’ picture,” she added. “So as our kids go back to school, please remind them to be kind. Notice the kid sitting alone. Don’t judge someone by what they’re wearing, what they have, or what they didn’t post. You never know what someone is carrying behind closed doors.”

“Our first-day picture looks a little different this year, but we have one. And right now, I’m incredibly grateful for that. ❤️ Here’s to a new school year. May our kids be safe, successful, and above all else… kind,” the reality TV personality concluded.

“Watching you do her hair is truly the oppitimy of what it means to be a mother. When we’re sick, in pain we still show up, even when it hurts. Great job mama! Well wishes and a speedy recovery,” one thoughtful fan wrote in the comments.

Farley’s Jersey Shore family also showed their support in the comments section. “Oh my mama i love you,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote. “Feel better ❤️‍🩹,” Lauren Sorrentino added.

Farley’s health setback follows the Jersey Shore TV saga coming to an end on MTV. The series’ latest iteration, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, aired its final episode last night. Jersey Shore first premiered on MTV way back in 2009.











