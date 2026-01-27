‘Pawn Stars’ Son Corey Harrison Crashes Motorcycle, Hospitalized for ’11 Breaks’

Corey Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars lead Rick Harrison, is currently recovering following a motorcycle accident.

In an Instagram post, Corey opened up about the incident and shared photos and X-rays of his injuries. He revealed that he suffered 11 breaks in his ribcage.

“Pretty messed up but I’m good crash bars are awesome 3 nights in the hospital 11breaks in my rib cage,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Corey then wrote, “Sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding.”

He was referring to the celebration of Rick Harrison and his new wife, Agripina “Angie” Polushkin. Although they exchanged vows at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this month, the couple held a second wedding event with their friends and family on Monday in Cancun, Mexico.

“We are so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas,” Harrison and Polushkin recently shared with PEOPLE. “And also at our wedding later this month.”

The couple first met in early 2024, just a few months after Harrison’s divorce from his fourth wife, Amanda Palmer. They got engaged in March 2025 at a vineyard in Casablanca, Chile. Harris posted the exciting news on his Instagram, writing, “She said yes!”

Before Palmer, Harrison was married to DeAnna Burditt from 2013 to 2020, Tracy Harrison from 1986 to 2011, and Kim Harrison from 1982 to 1985.

‘Pawn Stars’ Lead Rick Harrison Speaks Out After His Son Corey Was Injured

Meanwhile, Rick Harrison spoke to TMZ about his son Corey’s accident.

The Pawn Star lead said that Corey sustained the injuries during a motorcycle incident. His son was the only person involved in the accident.

Rick said he visited Corey at the hospital on Sunday. He said his son is expected to be “off his feet” and on bedrest for the next six weeks.

Corey previously told TMZ that he was looking forward to being his father’s best man at the wedding if that was what the Pawn Stars icon wanted.

Rick’s son was previously injured on his motorcycle in 2014, when he purposefully jumped off the vehicle while traveling 40 MPH to avoid a crash.

However, instead of going to the hospital immediately after the accident, he went to his birthday party. He later went to the ER, where he discovered he had a broken hand. He had eight screws and two plates placed into his broken hand.