‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison’s Mom Joanne Dead at 85

Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison is mourning the loss of his mother, Joanne Harrison.

TMZ reported she died Wednesday in a Las Vegas hospital at age 85. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Rick Harrison’s Gold & Silver Pawn shared a candid snapshot on Facebook of his mom alongside his father, Richard “The Old Man” Harrison (who passed away in 2018), several years ago on Mother’s Day.

The 60-year-old Pawn Stars star also recently lost his son, Adam Harrison, in January 2024.

“You will always be in my heart!” Harrison wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a snapshot of him with his late son. “I love you, Adam.”

“I think about him every day,” Harrison revealed in a March interview with Graham Bensinger. “In his 20s, he had the drug problems, and I put him in rehab so many times. Every time, he’d be doing great, and then it would fall back. You hear the same story from a million people. It got really, really bad, and apparently, it wasn’t heroin. He ended up getting some fentanyl that killed him.”

“Could I have done something different? I think I did everything right, but you just sit in your head… You have a hundred things go through your mind,” Harrison added. “There is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

Rick Harrison Recently Proposed to His Nurse Girlfriend

However, the TV personality has also recently experienced moments of joy.

In March, he popped the question to his fiancée, 41-year-old nurse Angie Polushkin, with a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring from his own Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

This will be Harrison’s fourth marriage. His previous wives include Deanna Burditt (2013-2020), Kim Harrison (1982-1985), and Tracy Harrison (1986-2011).