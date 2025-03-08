‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Proposes with a Priceless Pawn Shop Treasure

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison just made the ultimate trade—his bachelor status. He popped the question to Las Vegas nurse Angie Polushkin using one of his prized treasures from his famous Vegas pawn shop.

Harrison took to Instagram this week to drop the big news. The series of shots showcased Harrison, 59, on bended knee before a gushing Polushkin, 41.

“She said yes!” the reality TV personality captioned the post.

Of course, Harrison’s fans rushed to the comments to wish the couple well. However, more than a few onlookers cracked a few jokes at his expense.

“Is that a real diamond ring, Rick? Mind if I have a buddy come check it out, see if it’s real or not?” one fan joked, echoing a routine scene from Pawn Stars. “Best I can do is 20 bucks,” another fan quipped.

The Details of the Major Bling Rick Harrison Used to Pop the Question

According to TMZ, the proposal site was a scenic view of Chile’s Casablanca Valley. Per the outlet, moved by the breathtaking scenery, Harrison knew the moment had come to propose.

The dazzling ring is among Harrison’s most cherished gems to pass through his renowned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. He told TMZ the ring is “breathtaking, just like Angie.”

According to the outlet, it’s a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring. The stone initially arrived at Harrison’s pawn shop in a different setting, but he envisioned something more unique. To make it personal, he commissioned an entirely new, custom design.

However, this wasn’t the first time the big lug proposed to his current flame.

Per TMZ, before their trip to South America, Harrison first proposed to Polushkin in the comfort of his living room. However, when he shared the news with his daughters, they deemed it the most unromantic proposal ever and insisted he redo it properly.

Polushkin, a nurse based in Las Vegas and 18 years younger than Harrison, began dating the reality star about a year ago.

Harrison owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. He was married to Deanna Burditt from 2013 to 2020, ending their marriage in court. Before that, he was married to Kim Harrison from 1982 to 1985 and Tracy Harrison from 1986 to 2011.

Hopefully, marriage number four is the one that sticks for Harrison!