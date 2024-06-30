‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Dating Las Vegas Nurse

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars is cashing in on love with a new leading lady—a Las Vegas nurse almost two decades younger. The History Channel star, 59, is in a relationship with 41-year-old Angie Polushkin.

“Angie and I met 6 months ago, and she is a nurse in Las Vegas,” Harrison told People. “We’ve been in Europe the last couple of weeks celebrating her birthday.”

Last week, Rick Harrison offered a glimpse into his romance with Polushkin by sharing a series of photos. The images captured the couple elegantly dressed for a glamorous night out in Paris.

The first photo captured the couple savoring wine and posing with Chef Frédéric Anton at Le Jules Verne in the Eiffel Tower. The second photo was a heartwarming image of Polushkin smiling at Rick, seated in front of birthday candles.

“Amazing night with @apolushkinrn83,” Rick wrote alongside the images. Later, he posted a second set of pics, writing, “2:01 in Paris and @apolushkinrn83 is 29 again!”

‘Pawn Stars’ Fans Gush Over Rick Harrison’s New Girlfriend

Of course, Pawn Stars fans went wild over Rick Harrison’s new girlfriend. “Sexy nurse alert,” one fan gushed. “Fantastic photos of each and every one of you 👏👏👏,” a second fan added. “ick you might have out kicked your coverage. She’s a winner,” a third fan chimed in.

Yet another fan mentioned that perhaps Rick’s youthful flame is shrinking his waistline. “Looking slim and trim, Rick!,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Polushkin has shared glimpses of her activities with Harrison, dating back to March 26. One notable moment includes a romantic helicopter ride to the Grand Canyon.

Earlier this month, the happy couple posed with former President Donald Trump at one of his rallies in Las Vegas. The 78-year-old ex-president and the couple seemed to be in high spirits, with Trump giving a thumbs up for the camera.

“Let’s make America great again! us,” she wrote alongside the image. The post garnered over 700 likes and 76 comments.

Harrison owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. He was married to Deanna Burditt from 2013 to 2020, facing their split in court. Prior to that, he was married to Kim Harrison from 1982 to 1985, and then to Tracy Harrison from 1986 to 2011.