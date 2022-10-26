Paulina Porizkova’s Take On ‘Unapologetic Aging’ Is What We All Need To Hear

Paulina Porizkova, 57, is a writer, actress, and former supermodel. As such, she understands what it’s like to age in a world that is obsessed with beauty and youth. In fact, she’s recently written a book that addresses these topics. As Porizkova waits for the release of her book, No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful, the author is sharing how she really feels about aging, and she’s doing so unapologetically.

We Should All Unapologetically Embrace Aging

In a recent Instagram post, the former supermodel shares with the world what she really thinks about aging. For Porizkova, she is all about embracing it unapologetically in whatever form that takes for you. The author is open and honest about how aging isn’t one-size-fits-all.

The post is all about aging in various ways. In the picture and caption, Porizkova shares how Lisa Rinna and Justine Bateman are both unapologetically embracing aging, even as they do so in very different ways.

As the author shares, “To me, it sometimes feels surreal that we have ‘a choice’ in how we appear to be aging. You can, like [Lisa Rinna], unapologetically embrace the full spectrum of professional help—or you can, like [Justine Bateman], unapologetically embrace the changes. What I love about both of them is the ‘unapologetic’ part. They refuse to be shamed and live their lives exactly the way they want. With honesty.”

The supermodel goes on to reflect on where she is on the aging journey. “Me, I’m in the strange center of the seesaw,” remarks Porizkova. “One day, I want to accept me exactly as I am, the next day I’ll stand pulling the skin in my face back to see what I would look like with a face lift.”

‘To Fix Or Not To Fix’…Or Is It Maintenance?

Porizkova also questions what it means to “fix” your looks. From hair color to bonding teeth, the author questions where we draw the line between “fixing” our looks and maintenance.

“How, if you own a house and the ceiling has cracks chipping paint, why not fix it? While I do not believe we are houses, and I’ve always preferred impractical old houses to new ones, this is coming to haunt me more and more frequently. To fix or not to fix. If you have the means—and are in the public eye—are you somehow wrong NOT to fix? I am, after all, hardly an all natural beauty if that definition is zero maintenance. My hair is colored, I have bonding on my teeth, I work out, I fast, I use a ton of beauty products, always SPF, and the occasional laser.”

In the end, Porizkova doesn’t offer answers to her questions. She doesn’t say that women should or shouldn’t have plastic surgery or color their hair or do any other body “fixing.” Instead, as she puts it, “The women I admire and am inspired by make their own choices based on their preferences, unapologetically. This is ultimately where [I] hope to land. To be unapologetic about who I am. So I can stay honest.”

It’s an inspiring goal many of us hope to reach: to unapologetically embrace aging while staying true to ourselves.

