Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Announces Separation From Husband

A little after two years after exchanging vows, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow announces separation from her husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Meadow released a statement about the unfortunate news. “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the statement reads. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan’s statement concluded with, “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

According to PEOPLE, Walker married Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic in Oct. 2021. Among those who attended the event were Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Diesel walker Meadow down the aisle. During an interview with Vogue, Meadow opened up about the big event.

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal,” she explained at the time. “And honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration. It was so sentimental and sweet. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

Meadow is the only child of Paul Walker. Her father tragically passed away in a car crash in Nov. 2013. She was only 15 years old at the time. Meadow recently posted a video of her and her father while paying tribute to him.

Meadow Walker Recalled Being Separated From Louis Thornton-Allan During the COVID-19 Pandemic

While reflecting on her relationship with Louis Thornton-Allan, Meadow Walker told Vogue in 2021 that she had been separated from him during the COVID-19 pandemic for a while. She had been working in Europe when she was forced to quarantine for a job. Thornton-Allan was in New York City.

“It was the longest we had spent apart since being together, and I missed him so much,” she recalled at the time. “He flew to London to surprise me, and we quarantined together. After spending more time with his family in England, he couldn’t wait for the ring we had been thinking of designing and proposed with a ring I had been given on set that day. It was so sentimental and sweet. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

The pandemic also had a hand in the delays and other issues of their wedding. “The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow Walker explained. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”