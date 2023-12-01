‘Fast And Furious’ Cast Pay Heartfelt Tribute On 10th Anniversary Of Paul Walker’s Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years…

Paul Walker, well known for portraying the undercover police officer turned street racer Brian O’Connor in the Fast and Furious franchise, tragically lost his life at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013. The actor was a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT that crashed at speeds exceeding 100mph in Los Angeles, as reported by a 2014 coroner’s report.

The driver of the car, Roger Rodas, who was also a close friend and financial adviser to Walker, succumbed to the crash as well.

The coroner’s report revealed no presence of drugs or alcohol in either victim, and both were declared dead at the scene. Walker’s cause of death was attributed to combined traumatic and thermal injuries, while Rodas succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries.

In addition to his iconic role in the Fast & Furious franchise, Walker left a mark in films such as She’s All That (1999), Varsity Blues (1999), Into The Blue (2005), and Joy Ride (2001).

After the success of the 2001 Fast & Furious film, Walker reprised his role in the 2003 sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious and returned seven years later for Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), and Fast & Furious 6 (2013).

Despite Walker’s unexpected death, most of his scenes for Furious 7 (2015) had been recorded. The film’s release was delayed by a year, and the ending was modified to pay tribute to Walker’s character, Brian O’Connor, who retired in the story.

Archived footage, outtakes, and shots from previous Fast & Furious films featuring Walker were repurposed to complete the movie, and his brothers, Caleb and Cody, stood in for him, with their faces later replaced by CGI versions of Paul in post-production.

In memory of Paul Walker, The Paul Walker Foundation was established by his daughter Meadow Walker. On the 10th anniversary of his passing, co-star Vin Diesel shared a touching message and a photo of Walker with Diesel’s daughter, expressing that despite the tears, their brotherhood would endure and strengthen.

Jordana Brewster, who played Mia Toretto, Walker’s love interest in the Fast & Furious series, posted photos of the duo on set, noting the ten years without him.

Meadow Walker, Walker’s daughter, shared a heartwarming video from the past, reminiscing about the time she surprised her father, declaring, “10 years without you… I love you forever.”

We will never forget you, Paul Walker…