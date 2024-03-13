Paul Alexander, Polio Survivor in Iron Lung for Over 70 Years, Dies at 78

Paul Alexander was well-known as the man who lived in an iron lung for over seven decades. NBC News reports that Alexander passed away on March 11, after contracting COVID-19 in February.

“Paul Alexander, the man who lived inside an iron lung for over 70 years after contracting polio, died Monday after being hospitalized for Covid last month, his friends and family said. He was 78,” NBC News wrote.

‘Polio Paul’ Honored Through GoFundMe

Alexander lived in an iron lung after contracting polio over 70 years ago. Still, despite being in the iron lung for decades, he surprisingly resonated with people of all age groups. He even created a TikTok account where he gave himself the nickname “Polio Paul.”

Christopher Ulmer, the organizer of Alexander’s GoFundMe, called him an “Incredible role model,” noting the lives that he touched over the years.

“His story traveled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered,” he said.

Alexander’s brother Phillip showed gratitude to everyone who donated to his GoFundMe throughout the years and said that it would be a great help towards Paul’s funeral services.

“I am so grateful to everybody who donated to my brother’s fundraiser,” Alexander said on the GoFundMe.

“It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. And will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

Alexander Honored By Book of World Records

70 years is a long time to do anything. When you think about it a lot of people don’t live to be that old at all. So to spend that amount of time in an iron lung is nothing short of remarkable. And Alexander was rewarded for it. Last year he was made an official entrant into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Alexander was declared the longest surviving iron lung patient last March by the Guinness World Records. He contracted polio during an epidemic of the debilitating disease in the 1950s as a child living in Texas,” NBC News added.

“Despite his condition, Alexander graduated from college with a law degree and ran his own legal practice. He also became a published author with the book Three Minutes for a Dog, detailing his life.”