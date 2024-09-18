Patriots Star Patrick Pass Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting 82-Year-Old Man at Planet Fitness

Former New England Patriots star Patrick Pass was arrested on Wednesday, September 18 in Rhode Island. According to the Rhode Island police, Pass attacked an 82-year-old man at a Planet Fitness location after the two got into a verbal altercation.

The alleged incident occurred on August 28 at a Planet Fitness location in North Providence. Pass faces charges of assault on a person over 60 years old causing bodily injury.

Patriots Star Patrick Pass Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Elderly Man at Gym

Per the North Providence police, Pass and the 82-year-old man got into a verbal altercation prior to the assault. The alleged argument was over exercise equipment. Police then say that Pass shoved the man and that the man quickly fell to the floor.

Pass stands at 5’10 and played at around 220 pounds. He was drafted by the Patriots in the 7th round of the 2000 NFL Draft – one round after star quarterback Tom Brady. While with the Patriots, Pass racked up over 1,000 yards and scored 4 touchdowns. He also left the league with 3 Super Bowl rings, all of which he won with the Patriots.

Pass is due back in court on January 8. He has not released a statement on the incident.