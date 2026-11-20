New details surrounding the death of legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart have emerged, with his death certificate reportedly confirming the medical conditions that led to his passing at the age of 86.

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According to TMZ, which obtained the death certificate, Stewart died from Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The document lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body as his causes of death.

The newly revealed information comes weeks after the actor’s family announced his death on October 29. Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, following what his family described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

His family also revealed that his wife, Sunny Ozell, remained by his side during his final moments. They surrounded him with love, music, prayer and laughter.

Sir Patrick Stewart’s Death Certificate Revealed

The death certificate also reveals that authorities handled Stewart’s remains through alkaline hydrolysis, commonly known as water cremation, on November 3. The process uses water and chemicals rather than flames to handle human remains.

Stewart earned worldwide recognition through his remarkable six-decade career in film, television and theatre. Audiences particularly remember him for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

Beyond his screen success, the British actor built an acclaimed theatre career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His performances earned widespread praise and established him as one of Britain’s most respected acting talents.

Following news of his death, several Hollywood stars and longtime collaborators paid heartfelt tributes to the actor, including Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, and Seth MacFarlane.

Stewart’s passing marked the end of an extraordinary career that influenced generations of performers and entertained millions of fans worldwide.