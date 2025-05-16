Big Update on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial

Five proposed designs for Queen Elizabeth II’s official memorial site in central London have recently been unveiled.

The national memorial is set to be constructed in St. James’s Park, nestled near Buckingham Palace in the heart of London.

The finalists announced earlier this month feature some of the UK’s leading architecture firms, including Foster + Partners, renowned for iconic designs like London’s City Hall and 30 St. Mary Axe (commonly known as The Gherkin), and Heatherwick Studios, the creative force behind New York City’s striking Vessel structure.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, jointly formed by the British government and the Royal Household, will reveal the winning proposal for the memorial this summer, according to a press release. The memorial is slated for unveiling in 2026, coinciding with what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth’s Memorial to be a Place to ‘Reflect on an Extraordinary Life’

“She was part of our national identity and helped to define our values, she gave us a sense of continuity through times of great change, she was integral to recognizing achievement and she exemplified service and duty, strengthened by faith and leavened by pragmatism, optimism and humor,” Lord Janvrin, the late Queen’s former private secretary and committee chair, explained in the press release.

“The masterplan design needs to seek inspiration from all this,” Janvrin added. “The memorial must be — simply — a beautiful place, a place to visit with friends, a place to gather, to enjoy, and to reflect on an extraordinary life.”

The finalists’ designs are showcased in an online exhibition, where the public is invited to explore and share their feedback until May 19.

After selecting the winning team, they will collaborate with the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee later this year to choose an artist who will create a fitting figurative representation of the late Queen.