sally-field-reveals-one-iconic-role-she-turned-down

Although Sally Field has made her mark in famous films such as Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias, there’s one iconic role she rejected and has no regrets about.

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During a recent interview with Parade, Field opened up about why she turned down a role in Annie Paradis’ 1996 comedy/drama The First Wives Club.

“I loved all those actors. But I did turn it down,” she explained. “I have always had a problem with older women either wanting to get a date or looking to, like, you know, have more sex with their husband.”

She further pointed out, “I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea.”

The First Wives Club follows three middle-aged divorcees, Annie, Brenda, and Elise, who team up for a revenge plot against their ex-husbands. The film starred Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler.

Field shared that the musical number at the end of the film was another specific reason why she declined the role. “I couldn’t have done that role because I don’t sing,” she said. “And they all do at the end.”

Field Revealed Which ‘The First Wives Club’ Role She Was Offered

While continuing to speak about The First Wives Club, Field said she was offered the role of Annie, who Keaton played.

“I would never have been as good,” Field said, praising Keaton. “I mean, it was absolutely right for Keaton — not for me.”

Keaton’s character spends the beginning of the movie in denial that her marriage to Aaron (played by Stephen Collins) is over. While trying to salvage the relationship, Annie discovers that Aaron was having an affair with none other than their marriage therapist, Leslie.

In the end, Annie ends the marriage and uses the iconic line “grow from love.”

Keaton suddenly passed away last fall.

Midler praised her late co-star by declaring, “I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Hawn, who previously starred with Keaton in The First Wives Club and Town & Country, wrote that the world is not ready to lose the late actress.

“You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust,” Hawn stated. “Filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination.