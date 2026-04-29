maury-povich-makes-reality-tv-cameo-appearance-to-conduct-a-lie-detector-test

Maury Povich made a reality TV cameo to do what he does best: a lie detector test.

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The former talk show host appeared on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta to settle an issue between Aisha “Pinky” Cole Hayes and the other castmates once and for all.

The big issue: Does Aisha, a known vegan entrepreneur, secretly eat meat?

Pinky called out fellow Housewife Phaedra Parks, claiming she has told others that she eats meat. Another castmate, Shamea Morton, joined the conversation, saying she had heard the rumor from Phaedra.

“No, I did not,” Phaedra said. “I remember telling you Pinky had lots of accolades, and one was owning a Jamaican restaurant.”

In a confessional cutscene, Shamea responded to Phaedra’s remark. “I swear I thought the lady told me that Pinky eat meat,” she said.

A video clip shows Phaedra telling Shamea on the phone, “Before [Pinky] started this vegan stuff, that girl used to have a Jamaican restaurant serving meat, honey.”

Pinky firmly denied allegations, declaring she is “plant-based.”

“I was a producer for the Maury show, so I got a lie detector test in my back pocket,” Picky then revealed. “And I’m like, ‘Do I need to pull it out?'”

Povich Settles the Debate Once and For All

Shortly after Pinky’s declaration, Povich virtually appears to help the ladies settle the debate.

“In my hand, I have the results of your vegan lie detector test,” he shared. “Pinky, when it comes to the accusation that you’ve been secretly eating meat… the lie detector test says… that was a lie.”

Povich further declared, “Pinky, you’re still a vegan.”

“Thank you, Maury,” she replied with a wink.

The episode aired nearly two months after Pinky filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing revealed more than $1.3 million in total debt, including $1.2 million owed to the US Small Business Administration. Another $192,000 listed is owed for state taxes.

Although she’s enduring financial setbacks, Pink remained optimistic about the business’s future. “I built this brand with heart and hustle,” she told PEOPLE. “And I’m not done yet.”

However, Pinky did acknowledge the emotional toll the situation had caused. “I fought it for a long time, to be honest, and I didn’t want to do it,” she pointed out. “I didn’t want to face the public scrutiny.”

She then added, “I didn’t want to face the opinions of others because I know I built something that’s so doted by so many people.”