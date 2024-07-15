Patrick Mahomes Sr. Caught Driving With Invalid License Months After DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, was caught driving on an invalid license in Texas last month.

Court documents show Senior was ticketed for the offense in Tyler, Texas on June 29. Just five months after he was arrested for DWI in the same city. He is set to appear before a judge on or before July 31 for a hearing on the violation.

Mahomes Has History of Drunk Driving

The former MLB pitcher has had his fair share of citations for driving under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI on February 3, one week before his son was set to play in Super Bowl 53. He was later indicted on the charges by a Smith County court.

Mahomes Sr. was also arrested and later charged in 2016 with public intoxication during a matchup between TCU and Texas Tech, his son’s alma mater.

He was also charged with a DWI offense in 2018. He pled guilty and served 40 days in a county jail, per Bleacher Report.

Patrick, Brittany Expecting Third Child

Patrick Mahomes II revealed that he and his wife, Brittany, are pregnant with their third child. The couple took to Instagram with the news, posting a reel of themselves with their daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick Mahomes III. The unit had an all-white photo shoot as they gleefully danced around with sonograms.

“Round three, here we come,” the expecting parents of three captioned the Reel.

The pair hasn’t disclosed a due date yet, but history indicates that it may happen late this year or at the beginning of 2025. They announced their first pregnancy in September 2020, with Patrick arriving five months later in February.

They then announced on May 22, 2022, that they were expecting a second child. Sterling was born close to six months later, in November of that year.