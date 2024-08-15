Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Is Behind Travis Kelce’s New Wild Look

NFL training camps officially re-opened earlier this month, which means players were obligated to return to the field after a long off-season. Many of the players show up looking differently than they did last season.

Some have lost weight or gained weight. Some have new tattoos. But for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce his 2024 look featured a new hairstyle.

Patrick Mahomes tells Alex Smith on Sirius XM radio that Taylor Swift influenced Travis Kelce to grow his hair out. pic.twitter.com/qLVLhb9OT4 — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) August 14, 2024

Mahomes Sounds Off on Kelce’s New Hairstyle

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says that Kelce’s new look was inspired by his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes said.

Even though it was Swift that convinced Kelce to rock the longer look, his barber Patrick Regans says she also likes the short haircut on the Chiefs star.

“Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after,” he said in February.

Patrick Gets Honest on Taylor Swift

There was some concern about Swift being welcomed into the NFL family. Some were worried that the increased coverage surrounding Swift would become a distraction. And thus take away focus from the actual game.

But the Chiefs quarterback isn’t complaining. He believes that she played a role in him becoming a cover star for TIME magazine.

“She was like the TIME Person of the Year a couple of months before that, so it’s really cool to be on the cover of TIME,” Mahomes said.

“And it does help when your best friend and your homie’s dating the most famous woman in the world,” he added referencing his “homie” Kelce’s relationship with Taylor.

Kelce has also reaped the benefits of his relationship with Taylor. After he began dating her, he got the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live. He was also just named the host of a new talk show, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”