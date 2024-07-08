patrick-mahomes-rookie-card-goes-for-6-figures-at-auction

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NFL. Since entering the league, he has won NFL MVP twice and also has won three Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes is putting up big numbers off the field as well. According to TMZ, the Chiefs star’s rookie card just sold for six figures at a recent auction.

A Patrick Mahomes rookie card sold for $173,240 last week.



The 2017 Panini National Treasures card is autographed by Mahomes and a jersey patch, and it is numbered to 10. Beckett graded the card a mint 9 and the autograph a 10. pic.twitter.com/z8teuP3vti — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) July 7, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sells For Six Figures

“Patrick Mahomes is so beloved, even a piece of cardboard with his imagery on it just fetched nearly a quarter of a million dollars at auction!!” TMZ wrote.

“TMZ Sports has learned a super rare rookie card of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar hit the Goldin block back in mid-June — and when the final gavel came down last week, it went for a whopping $173,000.”

Card Company CEO Gets Honest on Chiefs Star

Mahomes and the Chiefs are on pace to do something that no team has ever done in the history of the NFL. That is to become the first group to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Not even Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Dynasty accomplished that feat.

Ken Goldin, the CEO of Goldin Collectibles, who produced the card says that believes that the piece is the “most iconic NFL rookie card,” that the company has ever produced.

Goldin also thinks Mahomes can eclipse Brady when it’s all said and done.

“Mahomes is one of those players that only comes around every decade or so. He’s on track to pass Tom Brady’s seemingly untouchable Super Bowl record and that has really impacted the interest of his cards from both new and longtime collector,” Goldin said of Mahomes via TMZ.

“Mahomes has inspired a whole new generation of football collectors who are deeply passionate about the hobby. Earlier this year, we saw the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold at Goldin and we expect his items to continue to drive interest if he continues at this pace.”