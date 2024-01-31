Patrick Mahomes’ Game-Worn Jersey Goes For Record $213,000 at Auction

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes had quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NFL.

Since entering the league he has won NFL MVP twice and also has won two Super Bowl rings. Mahomes is putting up big numbers off the field as well. According to TMZ one of his game-worn jerseys recently sold for a record-breaking amount.

“Mahomes’ No. 15 home threads worn during Week 5 of the 2022 season — when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium — hit the auction block with Goldin recently … and after 32 bids, it found a new owner for $213,500” TMZ reported.

“The final price tag is significant — as it marks the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold at auction.”

Chiefs QB Can Make History in Super Bowl

Mahomes can add to his historic record-breaking repertoire when the Chiefs travel to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on February 11. Not only can Mahomes win his third championship, but he can also surpass NFL legend Peyton Manning in the history books, according to TMZ.

“Mahomes can move up an important list in a few weeks in Las Vegas — if he throws two TD passes in the Super Bowl, he will pass Peyton Manning for the 5th-most in NFL postseason history,” TMZ wrote.

“If that happens, the 28-year-old will only trail Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and, of course, Tom Brady … and all his memorabilia will continue to rise in value.”

Mahomes Reacts to Viral AFC Title Game Moment

Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went viral before they took on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

During the pre-game warm-ups, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was warming up in the area designated for the Chiefs. He and Mahomes confronted him about moving his equipment. When Tucker didn’t oblige, they kicked his equipment out of the area. After days of backlash, Mahomes broke his silence about the incident.

“I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved it I think two inches but didn’t move it out of the way,” Mahomes said. “I was going to let it slide but Travis moved it for me and after that, I wasn’t going to let him put it back down.”