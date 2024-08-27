Patrick Mahomes’ Father Pleads Guilty to Third DWI Charge

The drama of the 2024 Super Bowl started way before the Chiefs or 49ers ever took the field. In the days leading up to the big game, Patrick Mahomes Sr, the father of the Chiefs starting quarterback, was arrested for DWI.

Luckily for Mahomes Sr, his actions did not stop him from seeing his son capture his third Super Bowl. But still, he will have to pay the consequences of his actions. According to PEOPLE, the father of the Chiefs star pleaded guilty to the DWI in exchange for five years of probation.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleads Guilty to Third DWI

“Mahomes Sr. agreed to five years of probation and one year of “intense supervision,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Records from the Smith County court filed on Tuesday say that Mahomes Sr. is set to return to court for formal sentencing on Sept. 23. Judge Kerry L. Russell also submitted a request for a pre-sentence investigation on Mahomes Sr., per the records.

In addition to the DWI, Mahomes Sr. is facing a charge of driving without a valid license in Smith County court, per the records obtained by PEOPLE.”

Mahomes’ Dad Pumps Breaks on His GOAT Status

Patrick Mahomes is likely already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This past season he became a three-time champion and perhaps even a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes has already accomplished so much in the NFL in such a short time. he may be one of the most decorated players in the NFL, but his dad Patrick Sr., is not ready to declare him the greatest of all time – yet.

“He still has a ways to go,” Mahomes Sr. said. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady. And I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory. But right now, I would still say those guys are better.”