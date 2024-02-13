Patrick Mahomes Sr. Attends Super Bowl LVIII Days After DWI Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday in a come-from-behind win. During the postgame trophy presentation, all of the player’s families and friends were seen celebrating the achievement.

But one person of note appeared to be missing in action. That would be Patrick Mahomes Sr, the father of the Chiefs starting quarterback. But according to TMZ, Patrick Sr. was indeed in attendance at the game.

“Patrick Mahomes Sr. was in attendance at the Super Bowl after all … this

despite spending time in jail just days prior,” TMZ wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes’ father had suite seats for the big game in Las Vegas a week after his arrest in Texas. Although he kept a low profile, avoiding TV cameras and photogs throughout most of the evening at Allegiant Stadium.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested For DWI

It was kind of surprising seeing the father of the Chiefs star. Especially because he was arrested just a few days ago. Patrick Sr. was driving intoxicated in Texas last week. Reports indicate this has happened several times and the father of the Chiefs’ star has even served time for it.

“He was first arrested on the same charge in March 2012 and again the following September. His third charge came in April 2018 and the fourth in November 2018,” US Weekly reports.

“Upon his fifth arrest for drunk driving in March 2019, he was jailed from March 15 to April 7 before completing his 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program. Pat is currently being held at Smith County Jail with bail set at $10,000.”

Chiefs Star’s Dad Sounds Off on Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes is likely already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This Sunday he can become a three-time champion and perhaps even a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes has already accomplished so much in the NFL in such a short time. he may be one of the most decorated players in the NFL, but his dad Patrick Sr., is not ready to declare him the greatest of all time – yet.

“He still has a ways to go,” Mahomes Sr. said. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”