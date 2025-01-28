Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Rips ‘Disgusting’ Fans After Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Win

Just after her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 26, Brittany ripped into “disgusting” Buffalo Bills fans who attended the game with a rather inappropriate prop.

In an Instagram Story post, Brittany celebrated the Chiefs’ 32-29 win against the Bills, putting the team into the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.

“Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season, see y’all in New Orleans😎,” Brittany wrote, referencing Patrick’s jersey number. She then signed off as “his wife.”

However, in a separate post, Brittany reflected on the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills. She shared a photo of Kermit the Frog toy wearing a Chiefs No. 15 jersey while hanging from a pole.

“Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” she captioned the post. “So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Photo by Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Story

The display was referring to when Las Vegas Raiders players were caught on camera mocking the Chiefs’ star quarterback by playing with a Kermit puppet. Following the incident, Patrick spoke out, showing he was taking the high road.

“It’ll get handled when it gets handled,” he stated. The Chiefs beat the Raiders twice during the 2024 NFL season. The Raiders finished the season with a 4-13 record.

Patrick Mahomes Spoke Out About Heading to the Super Bowl For the Third Consecutive Year

Following the AFC Championship win, Patrick Mahomes spoke out about going to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

“I put every single season as its own season,” Patrick explained. “Every team is different. … I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”

Chiefs’ star tight-end, Travis Kelce, also reflected on the team’s journey to Super Bowl LIX.

“We know they’re gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl,” Kelce stated. “That being said, we gotta go to work. We gotta go to work and make sure we’re ready to handle it.”

“What a great game for the National Football League, and for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Head Coach Andy Reid added. “To have the Lamar Hunt Trophy back in our hands here in Kansas City is a real treat.”

The Chiefs will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, Feb. 9.