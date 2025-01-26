Patrick Mahomes Is Grappling With Heartbreaking Family News as Kansas City Chiefs QB Prepares for Buffalo Bills Game

Hours before he and the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship, Patrick Mahomes was hit with some heartbreaking family news.

In her Instagram Stories, the NFL quarterback’s mother, Randi Mahomes, revealed her father, Randy, had entered hospice care.

She uploaded a photo of herself with her father and captioned it with the Bible verse Colossians 3:20: “Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.”

“My dad is in hospital, and I’m lost for words,” Randi then wrote.

Patrick Mahomes’ grandfather entered hospice care just a few months after he was hospitalized. “Prayer warriors, please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well,” Randi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “His name is Randi.”

Weeks later, Randi shared a photo of her father watching one of Patrick’s games on TV.

During the AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 6. The team that wins will go on to play against the NFC Champion, which is either going to the Washington Commanders or the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Chiefs advance, it will be the third Super Bowl in a row that the team will play in. The Chiefs previously won the past two Super Bowl games.

Patrick Mahomes Says He Has ‘Extreme Appreciation’ For the ‘Process’ to Get to the AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the “process” of winning the AFC Championship.

“I have extreme appreciation just for the process of getting here,” he explained. “I talked about that with some of the younger guys.”

He explained that some of his younger teammates know Super Bowls. They don’t know what it takes to get to the big game. “Obviously, that’s a good problem to have, but I like to make sure they know and appreciate this moment and having this opportunity because it doesn’t happen every year.”

Mahomes then admitted that the opportunity seems to happen “every year” for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he stated that many players don’t have the opportunity to play in the championship games, and no one knows when it will be their last one.

“You have to go out there and maximize it,” he continued. “You do have appreciation because even when you win a Super Bowl, you start back at the bottom.”

He then added, “You start back level with everybody, and you have to go about your process and put in that work. It definitely is a battle every single year. Every season’s different. You just appreciate being in this game, and you just try to find a way to maximize it and try to get to the next one.”