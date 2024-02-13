Proving to be quite a Swiftie, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits he sings Taylor Swift songs in the shower.

During a Q&A session at Disneyland on Monday, Feb. 12, Mahomes was asked what was the last song he sang in the show. Quick to answer, the NFL star stated, “’Love Story’ by Taylor Swift.”

Along with chatting about his favorite Taylor Swift songs, Patrick Mahomes also said he has more than 300 unread text messages since winning Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. “So, I need to catch up,” he shared.

In late 2023, Mahomes spoke about Swift and her relationship with his teammate Travis Kelce. He noted that Kelce is lucky enough to be a great woman.

“She’s top-tier at her profession,” Patrick Mahomes said about Taylor Swift during his CBS Mornings interview. “And to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Mahomes also said that when Kelce and Swift started dating everybody stayed away to let Kelce do what he was doing. “Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was,” Mahomes continued. “And she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning.”

Patrick Mahomes then added that Taylor Swift is part of Chiefs Kingdom now. “She’s part of the team.”

Patrick Mahomes Praised Taylor Swift For Embracing His Wife Brittany

Also during his interview with CBS Mornings, Patrick Mahomes talked about Taylor Swift’s friendship with his wife Brittany.

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany,” Mahomes pointed out. “And they’ve built a friendship as well. So for me, it’s Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman, and it’s been cool to interact with her.”

Patrick Mahomes went on to say after spending time with Taylor Swift, he’s glad to know that she’s the person that she is. “That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Mahomes previously spoke about meeting Swift for the first time. “She’s really cool, good people. But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship first made headlines in late September. Swift attended 12 Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season and was at the Super Bowl LVIII supporting Kelce.