Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Model For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Campaign In Adorable Fam Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are getting in the holiday spirit as the new faces of Kim Kardashian’s clothing line.

The Kansas City Chiefs football family recently modeled in their own SKIMS campaign. Athlete Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes, and their two children—son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who turned one this month, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½—are the new faces for the brand’s holiday collection.

According to a news release, the campaign featuring the Mahomes family embodies “family togetherness and holiday fun,” as they pose in cozy matching loungewear alongside giant red bears.

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press release, as reported by People. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

It turns out that Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift’s new BFF, had just as much fun shooting for SKIMS as her husband.

She explained, “We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set.”

“The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond,” Brittany continued.

The SKIMS Holiday family collection features looks from the Holiday Shop, including Cozy, Unisex Fleece, and Logo Plush Pointelle lines.

Brittany Mahomes And Taylor Swift—Our New Favorite Chiefs Cheerleaders

After Taylor Swift began dating Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce in September 2023, she and Brittany Mahomes combined their friend circles. Swift and Mahomes became friends after cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs together.

Everyone is here for Swift and Mahomes’ friendship except Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. After the duo’s friendship emerged, Kayla Nicole unfollowed her longtime friend Brittany and her husband Patrick on Instagram.

In an interview with People, the Chiefs player’s ex defended her decision to unfollow the Mahomes family.

She explained, “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” the former on-air sports journalist continued. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is,” Kayla Nicole continued. “The love is still there.”