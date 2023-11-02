Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Steps Out In ‘Wheel’ Themed Skirt For Halloween

Maggie Sajak’s Halloween costume left had fans spinning with excitement.

Pat Sajak’s daughter paid tribute to his last season hosting Wheel of Fortune by wearing a colorful skirt that mimicked the iconic game show wheel.

The 28-year-old social media manager for Wheel of Fortune flaunted her costume during the closing moments of the October 31st episode, making a special appearance on stage alongside other crew members’ kids.

YouTube

Maggie and a parade of witches, Dalmatians, cowboys and other children wearing fun costumes marched out to receive candy from Sajak, 76, and Vanna White, 66. “This Halloween episode isn’t over yet,” the Wheel of Fortune Instagram post said. “Pat & Vanna still need to give out candy!”

Maggie later commented on the post, “Their costumes all looked so great!!!!!!”

Maggie also posted pictures and videos of her in the vibrant skirt on her Instagram. She captioned the post: “This costume is the Wheel deal!”

The skirt left fans eager for Halloween next year.

“I want Maggie’s skirt/dress for next year!” exclaimed one user.

This isn’t the first time Maggie’s fashion choices have impressed fans. In another recent Instagram post, the social media influencer shared a picture of her wearing a shape flattering orange top and skirt.

Instagram

“Love you so much Maggie. You always slay your outfits,” said one of the many fans who left compliments on the photo.

It’s a buzzing rumor that Maggie could be replacing White whenever she decides to retire. At one point, the famous letter turner considered retiring alongside Pat, but had a change of heart.

In a recent interview, White has mentioned that she could see the Maggie taking her spot, calling her a “good replacement.”

Ahead of Pat’s impending retirement, Ryan Seacrest has since been declared his replacement. Fans are excited to embrace the incoming new changes. However, Kelly Ripa of the Live with Kelly and Mark show, shared her “concerns” in a podcast. She elaborated on some of his “flaws,” including his terrible texting habits.

Still, Maggie’s enthusiasm already has fans anticipating her taking over for White. The 40+ year old show may be going through some changes, but at least can hold onto the hope of another 40 years with amazing and deserving new hosts.