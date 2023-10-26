Pat Sajak’s Daughter, Maggie Sajak, Shows Off Her Figure In Tight Orange Top And Skirt

Maggie Sajak is channeling all of the Halloween vibes in her latest Instagram post.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, recently showed off her figure in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story. She posed in a tight orange top, a flowing satin midi skirt, and patent leather pointed-toe boots.

The Wheel social correspondent captioned her story, “Halloween Week Vibes.” She also added a spooky jack-o-lantern emoji, joking, “Definitely my treats, not my boring lunch.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Maggie’s pose was struck in a hallway of Sony Pictures Studios, where Wheel and Jeopardy! are filmed.

Instagram

Fans agree that Maggie, 28, looked stunning in her daring black and orange outfit.

One of the correspondent’s followers commented, “I so badly want to spin my way to have you be my date for all the Halloween party that be going on this weekend!! You take my breath away every time.”

“Love you so much Maggie. You always slay your outfits,” another fan gushed.

“You’re such a doll!❤️❤️❤️” a third follower said.

Is Maggie Sajak Replacing Vanna White?

Well, Vanna White seems to think she could!

Since Maggie already serves as a social correspondent for the show, she is a familiar face that viewers already know and love. According to Pat, it would make perfect sense for his daughter to follow in his footsteps and join the game show.

Pat explained to E!, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason. She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

In 2023, Maggie made her grand hosting debut on Wheel while temporarily filling in for White. Like Pat, White also believes the co-host’s daughter is fit for television.

White explained, “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”