Pat Sajak’s Daughter Is Joining ‘Wheel Of Fortune’: Here’s The Deets

Wheel of Fortune is turning into a family affair for Pat Sajak his daughter is joining the iconic game show for its 39th season. Here’s what’s going on.

Keeping It In The Family

Sajak and Vanna White recently signed new contracts to stay with Wheel of Fortune through at least 2024. This pushes their retirement back a few more years and ensures a 40th-anniversary celebration. The deal was especially nice for Sajak, for he earned the nifty new title of consulting producer.

To make things even better, Sajak’s daughter will be joining him. Maggie Sajak has been named the show’s social correspondent. She’s obviously no stranger to the program. On top of growing up on the set, Maggie also assumed White’s duties during a week while Pat recovered from surgery.

In a press release to Variety, Maggie’s responsibilities become clearer. She will “be the online host sharing exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes access, and interviews with the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants.” You’ll see her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Already A Mainstay

While the job title is now official, Maggie’s been a regular presence on the show’s Instagram mage for some time. She’s served as Wheel of Fortune’s online media correspondent for months now. The new title suggests that her responsibilities are growing.

Just last week, she brought fans behind the scenes and into Pat’s dressing room. You can check out his snazzy powder blue walls.

In a statement about her new job as a social correspondent, Maggie thanked the show for the opportunity. She wrote, “The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them.”

Wheel Myths Abound

This is all positive news for the Sajak family and will keep them connected to the game show for a generation to come. Rumors have persisted that pat may step away from the show thanks to his age and growing list of gaffes. The contract extension means he’s not going anyway. After all, gaffes are just a part of the show.

This social correspondent job begs the question: could Maggie take over for her father as host of the show someday? Who knows! Pat’s deliberately not making any public succession suggestions and is leaving the future of the show in the hands of its producers. Only time will tell if Maggie’s gig eventually brings her to the wheel itself.