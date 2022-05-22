Fans React To Awkward Moment On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ When Pat Sajak Presented Flowers To Vanna White

Fans of Wheel of Fortune are reacting to longtime host Pat Sajak’s bizarre attempt to give Vanna White flowers while ending a recent episode, calling his behavior “silly” and “ridiculous.”

Sajak’s Bouquet Joke

In a clip from the show posted to Instagram, Sajak turns to White and said, “You know, all these years, I’ve never brought you a lovely bouquet.” White agreed, saying, “No, you haven’t.”

“Hold on,” the game show host said. “We have free flowers on the set. Hold on.” He then walked to the back of the set and ripped a few flowers off the set decoration, made up to look like a forest.

“Just a moment,” he said, struggling with the yellow daisies. “There you go. Enjoy,” Sajak said, awkwardly slapping the flowers into White’s hand as she responded, “Oh, thank you.” Sajak then did his usual sign-off, telling viewers to tune in next time for another episode.

Fan Reactions: ‘Only Vanna Could Handle Pat!’

Fans of Wheel of Fortune found the interaction hilarious, sounding off in the comment section about Sajak’s impromptu gift for White. Many laughed about the way the game show host forcefully handed the bouquet to her. “I couldn’t quit laughing at the way he just slammed them in her hand!” one person wrote. “She was like well okay then.”

Another commented, “So aggressive haha.” Others enjoyed the rapport between Sajak and White. “Only Vanna could handle Pat !” someone joked. Another wrote, “Pat, so silly and Vanna ever so gracious.”

Others Blast Sajak For Being ‘A Jerk’

While most viewers found the video funny, others called Sajak out for his behavior. “Didnt like the way he stuffed the flowers aggressively into her hands,” one person said. Another wrote, “Pat can be such a jerk sometimes.’

Another fan slammed Sajak for being cheap: “Ridiculous! Pat, pay up for a real bouquet YOU got the bucks my friend!!!!!” Even though the interaction cause conversation among fans, longtime viewers of the show know that Sajak often jokes around with White in this manner.

The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host’s Sense Of Humor

Earlier this year, White confessed that she made her biscuits from a can, and not from scratch. Sajak shook his head and threw his hands up in the air, saying, “I can’t take this.” Many Wheel of Fortune fans love Sajak’s off-beat sense of humor.

While some Wheel of Fortune watchers took offense at the way Sajak gave the spur-of-the-moment bouquet to his co-host, it’s clear that the two longtime friends were just joking around with each other and adding some variety to the long-running game show.

