Pat Sajak Getting Dragged By Twitter (Again) For Calling Contestant’s Story ‘Pointless’

Game shows are usually pretty tame TV when compared to things like crime dramas and reality competitions, but even they have their moments. Wheel Of Fortune host Pat Sajak stirred things up yet again when he made a rather rude comment to a contestant, and he’s getting blasted on Twitter for it.

Sajak’s Rude Response To A Contestant

Contestants on Wheel Of Fortune share personal stories about themselves during the interview portion of the show. Earlier this week, Sajak made it abundantly clear that he didn’t like contestant Scott Ingwersen’s fun fact.

Sajak read Ingwersen’s note card with his story on it and said, “Why am I mentioning this? It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?” Ingwersen replied with the story behind his accident.

“It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” Ingwersen explained. “The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’ But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just want to say thank you to them 30 years later.”

The audience applauded his story, but Sajak quickly shushed them. “That may have been the most pointless story ever told,” Sajak said. “And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.” Viewers of the show were not pleased with the host’s comments. This is not the first time Sajak has come under fire for distasteful behavior on the show. After his most recent display, fans took to social media to slam Sajak.

Fans Blast Sajak On Twitter

“Is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune??? Pat Sajak is such an asshole who says to someone ‘that’s the most pointless story ever’ when someone is opening up on National TV???” one fan tweeted.

is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune??? Pat Sajak is such an asshole who says to someone “that’s the most pointless story ever” when someone is opening up on National TV??? — mads (@maddie_lite) March 10, 2022

Another wrote, “So @patsajak got on his @WheelofFortune high horse a week ago & lectured everyone to be nice to contestants who couldn’t solve an easy puzzle, but tonight he had no problem belittling and insulting a contestant who told their intro story. Scott needs an apology. #WheelOfFortune”

So @patsajak got on his @WheelofFortune high horse a week ago & lectured everyone to be nice to contestants who couldn’t solve an easy puzzle, but tonight he had no problem belittling and insulting a contestant who told their intro story. Scott needs an apology. #WheelOfFortune — ABT20 (@GoBlueD1) March 10, 2022

This tweet refers to comments Sajak made after contestants were teased on social media about not being able to solve an easy puzzle. “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and then they are subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” the host tweeted.

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

“Last night’s ‘Feather in your cap’ puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real-time what was happening,” he continued. Fans of Wheel Of Fortune are wondering why Sajak doesn’t seem to be taking his own advice of treating contestants with kindness.

