passengers-escape-onto-wing-after-american-airlines-plane-catches-fire-in-shocking-video

Over 170 passengers were evacuated from an American Airlines flight after a fire broke out at Denver International Airport. Video footage captured the intense and alarming scene.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 13, flight AA1006 was diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported engine vibrations. According to a statement from the FAA via People, the plane landed safely, and no incidents were reported.

“After landing, an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the statement added.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media captures passengers evacuated onto the plane’s wings, surrounded by thick, billowing smoke.

Note: The clip below misidentified the flight, which was later confirmed to be AA Flight 1006.

American Airlines flight 4012 just caught fire at Denver airport pic.twitter.com/EHIGMAqJjJ — Stone (@flynnstone) March 14, 2025

The Boeing 737-800 departed Colorado Springs Airport at 4:37 p.m.. It was heading to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to an FAA statement and FlightAware. Colorado Springs Airport is just a 45-minute flight from Denver International Airport.

Denver International Airport confirmed to FOX31 that “visible smoke” was coming from the plane while it was stationed at gate C38. As of 6:15 p.m. local time, no injuries had been reported.

Denver International Airport later reported that 12 individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, per ABC News. The outlet reported 172 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

Meanwhile, American Airlines also released a statement about the incident.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue,” the airline confirmed in the statement, via People. “The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority.”

The FAA has announced that it will launch an investigation into the incident.