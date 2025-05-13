Passenger Refuses To Fly Spirit Airlines Ever Again After Spotting Roaches On Her Seat

A Spirit Airlines passenger shared a gross video of roaches crawling over her plane seat on social media. She has now vowed to never fly with the airline again, and I don’t blame her.

Passenger Blasts Spirit Airlines Over Roaches On Airplane

Symoné B. Beez shared the video on Twitter/X which has now reached over eight million views. “Never again will I fly @SpiritAirlines,” she wrote. “I’ve flown over 500,000 miles on Delta and have never in my life seen roaches on a plane this is crazy.”

Never again will I fly @SpiritAirlines . I've flown over 500,000 miles on Delta and have never in my life seen roaches on a plane this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/gIIMHpsOG9 — Symoné B. Beez (@SymoneBeez) May 11, 2025

She shared two separate videos of these unwelcomed bugs crawling along the seat in front of her. The second video showed another roach crawling along the emergency exit door.

No matter if it was the same or two different bugs, it’s objectively disgusting. You’re also forced to sit in that plane for however long your flight is, which makes it even worse. Not even switching seats would make me feel comfortable on that flight.

Symoné updated her followers with an email that Spirit Airlines sent to her. “We sincerely apologize for what happened on your recent trip,” the airline wrote. “We care about your satisfaction and want to make this right. Please accept our apologies along with this voucher for future travel to any of our destinations.”

She revealed that the airline gave her a $60 credit, which is hilarious considering she doesn’t want to fly with them ever again anyway. “I won’t be flying Spirit again one and done for me lol,” she wrote in her update.

Symoné also shared this incident with her TikTok followers in a video that garnered over 10,000 likes. “There were multiple roaches on my plane, and my flight attendants did not care whatsoever,” she said.

The passenger revealed that she bought “big seat” tickets for extra room. She then joked that she didn’t think they would “come with these big roaches as well.”

Once Symoné noticed the second roach, she mentioned the issue to a flight attendant. She claimed that the attendant didn’t do anything to help and “just went back to his seat.”

Safe to say, perhaps it’s best to avoid Spirit Airlines for the foreseeable future. Nobody likes having to share their seats with an unwelcomed guest.