Passenger Sneaks on 2 Flights Without Tickets, Flies Across Europe

With the price of everything from groceries to vacations skyrocketing, you may be looking for ways to cut costs on the important things in your life. One man took this mission to the next level – by hopping on not one but two flights without paying a dime!

How did he accomplish this ill-advised task? (Although he saved a few bucks, he’s now facing charges for trespassing and fare evasion).

Well, it all started when the 39-year-old stepped through the doors of Munich Airport. He then joined other travelers in the line for airport security and was cleared, despite having no ticket or other authorization to board.

With all the confidence of someone who paid for a seat onboard the flight, the man hopped into a plane bound for Hamburg, Germany. To avoid suspicion, he merely tailgated passengers with boarding passes, skating right past the airport staffers scanning tickets.

Unfortunately, his scheme hit a snag once he actually boarded the plane. Crew members quickly realized he had not booked a seat.

The man was apprehended by police, his plan for a free flight foiled. After a bit of questioning, however, they released the unruly traveler – at which point he wasted no time giving his strategy another try.

Ticketless Passenger Tries Another Flight – and Succeeds

The very next day, the Norwegian traveler tried his hand at airline trespassing a second time. A second time, he walked his plan through step by step, casually tailgating ticketed passengers onto a Lufthansa flight to Stockholm.

Successfully slipping past airline staffers, the man secured an empty seat. He then flew 800 miles to the Swedish capital, with no one on board realizing there was a stowaway amongst them.

Had he stopped there, he may have escaped with an unbelievable tale scot free. Alas, he fell victim to his own hubris – by immediately requesting a flight back to Munich upon landing.

Both Munich Airport security and the Bavarian State Police are now investigating how the man was “able to bypass the automated boarding pass check in front of the security checkpoint,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Don’t try this at home. But if you do, quit while you’re ahead.