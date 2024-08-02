unruly-passenger-wreaks-havoc-on-american-airlines-flight-in-crazy-video

An unruly American Airlines passenger caused quite the scene on a July flight. The altercation was caught on video.

According to WPVI, Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, of Burlington County, New Jersey “is facing charges after investigators say he engaged in disruptive, life-threatening behavior while on an American Airlines flight.”

On Seattle-Dallas American Airlines flight #2101, the man assaulted a flight attendant and other crew members. He refused to sit down and allegedly made verbal sexual advances toward a flight attendant.

Furthermore, he vaped on the plane and even attempted to open a plane door while mid-flight, according to authorities. He also locked himself in the bathroom and was disruptive toward passengers.

Passenger Becomes Unruly on American Airlines Flight in Wild Video

As a result of Gapco’s behavior, the flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Another episode of unruly behaviour and passenger inconvenience onboard an American Airlines flight :

An American Airlines Airbus A321-211 aircraft (N185UW) operating flight AA2101 from Seattle (SEA) to Dallas (DFW) diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after a… pic.twitter.com/V0xSOInIOw — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 19, 2024

Once at the airport, Gapco was arrested. WPVI reported that Gapco is facing charges of “interference with a flight crew, and attempted damage to an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”

On X, many people shared their reactions to the wild footage.

“My best friend was on this flight, Thank you to all who kept him and his wife safe,” one person wrote. “Apparently he kept pressing the call flight attendant buttons and was vaping and talking about conspiracy theories next to a mom and daughter.”

Another added, “The flight from hell! I was on the plane it was [a] total disaster.”