Passenger Attempted To Open Emergency Door Midflight, Forces Emergency Landing, Gets Zip-tied

Passengers were expecting to arrive at Bush Intercontinental Airport after departing from Tokyo on Saturday, May 24. However, mid-flight, an unnamed man attempted to open one of the plane’s emergency exits. He was promptly zip-tied, with Flight NH0114 forced to divert to Seattle.

As reported by Fox 26, the distressed man on board the All Nippon Airways flight suddenly jumped out of his seat mid-flight. He would then attempt to open one of the plane’s emergency doors.

Given the dramatic nature of his actions, both passengers and crew members managed to take down and subdue the unruly man. The man was then zip-tied to his seat. Unfortunately for the rest of the passengers, who most likely counted on their flight to arrive on time, the plane had to divert to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

One of the man’s fellow passengers, a woman named Ashley, talked with Fox 26. She recalled the tense moments that happened on the plane.

“He actually got up from his seat and crawled over the people next to him,” Ashley said. “He got up in a hurry and thought he was sick. They brought him back to the seat and they actually sat him down and zip-tied him to the seats.”

She would add that the whole incident was “incredible,” thanking the other passengers and crew members who managed to subdue the man.

Flight Delayed, Passengers Removed

As per the KPRC, the flight landed at Seattle at around 4:19 a.m. After the man was removed by police, the flight resumed its course. Flight NH0114 landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at around 12:15 p.m. It was supposed to land at the Houston airport at 8:25 a.m.

All Nippon Airways released a statement, addressing the incident. In it, the airline revealed that a second passenger was removed by local police in Seattle.

“Today, All Nippon Airways flight NH114 departing Tokyo Haneda Airport for Houston Intercontinental Airport was diverted inflight to Seattle due to an unruly passenger,” the airline said. “While on the tarmac in Seattle, a second passenger became unruly. Both were removed from the flight by the Port of Seattle Police. The flight to Houston continued without incident.”

“The safety our passengers and crew are our top priority and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support.”

The suspect’s name has not been revealed. It is unknown whether he was charged or not.