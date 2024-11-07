flight-crew-forced-to-divert-plane-after-passenger-urinates-in-cabin

A Ryanair flight had to make an emergency landing because of disruptive behavior from passengers, including one who urinated in the cabin.

On Monday, November 4, nature beckoned for the unruly passenger aboard flight FR3152. The flight was traveling from Derby in the UK to Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

“The crew of this flight from East Midlands to Tenerife (4 Nov) called ahead for police assistance after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard,” Ryanair reps explained to The Independent regarding the impromptu potty break.

“The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Tenerife Airport, and these passengers were removed.”

“This is now a matter for local police,” the Ryanair reps insisted.

The 4½-hour flight took an unexpected turn when several passengers began causing a disturbance. Sources informed Travel and Tour World that their unruly behavior culminated in a particularly wet and wild incident.

Worried about the safety of other passengers, the crew told air traffic control they needed to speed up their arrival. They also requested assistance from authorities upon landing.

In response, ground authorities prioritized their approach by shortening the route wherever possible. They also coordinated surrounding traffic with the police, as reported by Travel and Tour World based on an X post from air traffic control.

Meanwhile, passengers engaging in inflight disorderly conduct may face serious legal repercussions, including fines, travel bans, and even imprisonment.

Ryanair’s CEO Feels Such Incidents Are on the Rise During Flights

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary recently admitted that unruly airline passengers are a growing problem.

“We are seeing record numbers. We and most of the airlines around Europe are seeing a spike upwards, particularly this summer, of disgruntled passengers onboard,” he said back in August on The Independent’s travel podcast.

However, O’Leary attributes most of this behavior to “pre-gaming” drinking before the flight takes to the air.

“I think the real challenge is: flight delays are up at a record high this summer, so people are spending time in airports drinking before they board aircraft.”