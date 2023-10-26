Paris Hilton Claps Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Son’s Head

Paris Hilton is feeling “hurt” after “cruel and hateful” comments about her son’s head

On October 19th, Paris Hilton, 42, shared photos of her 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barron on Instagram. Unfortunately, this led to several trolls leaving completely uncalled for comments that have left the author and fashion designer upset.

Hilton took to Instagram to express her anger, declaring how “unacceptable” it is for followers to “target” her son whom she shares with Carter Reum.

After the sweet post about her son’s first trip to New York City turned sour, Hilton couldn’t believe the negative remarks that people kept leaving about the size of her son’s head.

A TikTok user brought attention to the unfavorable comments garnered by the post, prompting Hilton to reply that her “angel is perfectly healthy” and “just has a large brain.”

In another Instagram post, Hilton elaborated on her outrage concerning the comments about her son’s head.

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable,” the “Jealousy” singer said.

She then went on to write that the public’s response “deeply” hurt her.

“This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return,” wrote Hilton.

She also mentioned that motherhood while being an influencer has exposed her to extreme criticism.

“If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic,” the new mother wrote.

Hilton adds that her son has become the “biggest blessing” in her life.

“I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember,” Hilton explained. “Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters.

“It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.”

Instagram

Hilton and Reum, who married in 2021, were quiet about Phoenix’s birth that occurred on January 16th via surrogate.

PHOTO: JEFF KRAVITZ/FILMMAGIC

They announced his birth eight days later on Instagram with a heartwarming photo of Hilton holding his hand.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the Paris in Love star wrote.

Hilton told PEOPLE in an interview that she and Reum have plenty of help raising Phoenix. Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton, the American personality’s parents, have been very involved in Phoenix’s life since his birth.

“[My parents] are just so obsessed with him,” Hilton said. “I’m always calling my mom and my sister [Nicky Hilton] for advice, and I’m really lucky that I’m so close with my family, so I have such a big support group.”

Some people can be so cruel. Thankfully, many fans came to Hilton’s defense:

“I don’t usually comment on these kind of posts but why would anyone slam, shame or make fun of a child? That just says a lot about our society. 😢,” wrote one user.

“I am not a fan or a follower of yours. I just want to say that your son is adorable! I do not know what possesses people to be so cruel. The ugliness in their heart affects their vision, obviously. Enjoy these times with your baby boy, it goes by too fast,” commented someone else.

However, there are some users that are somewhat indifferent about the rude comments.

“Imagine bullying people for being poor and then this, well…” retorted one user.

Still, children should never be targeted. We hope Paris can recover from this.