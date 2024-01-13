Paris Hilton: All About the ‘Simple Life’ Star’s Family, New Baby

She has been in the public spotlight for more than 20 years, so here is what we know about Simple Life star Paris Hilton and her family.

Hilton first became a household name in 2001 when she was dubbed “New York’s Leading It Girl” by various news outlets. She is part of the famous Hilton family, with her father being the longtime chairman and co-founder of real estate brokerage firm Hilton & Hyland. She has three siblings, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad.

Paris Hilton ran into her first controversial incident in 2003 when her infamous tape was released. However, that didn’t stop her from continuing to be successful.

Alongside her former best friend, Nicole Richie, she starred in the reality TV series The Simple Life. The show ran from 2003 to 2007 before Hilton and Richie went their separate ways. She also hosted I Want to Be a Hilton and appeared on The World According to Paris.

Paris Hilton Married Businessman Carter Reum After Two Years of Dating

While she has had very public relationships over the years, Paris Hilton finally found the man of her dreams in 2019.

Hilton told PEOPLE she had known Reum for over a decade before starting the relationship. “Then [Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

After a little more than a year of dating, Hilton and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, got engaged in February 2021. They were married in November of that year. While speaking to PEOPLE after her lavish wedding, Paris Hilton said, “I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I’d meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton.”

Hilton couldn’t help but be excited about the step, which is starting a family. “I can’t wait to grow our family,” Hilton declared. “He’s going to be the best husband — and the best dad.”

Hilton and Reum Welcomed Two Children in 2023

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum now share a baby boy, Phoenix, and a baby girl, London, who was born through surrogacy in January and November 2023.

While introducing Phoenix to the world, Paris Hilton declared it’s always been a dream of hers to be a mother. “I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she said. “We are so excited to start a family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Hilton also said Phenoix is her best buddy and she’s just obsessed with him. “He says, ‘Mama.’ He says, ‘Dada’ too, now,” Hilton explained. “I felt like the other day when I said, ‘I love you, bey.’ He said something back to me and it sounded like, ‘I love you.’”

Less than a year after Pheonix made his debut, Paris Hilton announced she and Reum welcomed a second baby, London.