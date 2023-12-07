Why Paris Hilton Didn’t Change Her Son’s Diaper For One Month

Paris Hilton, renowned reality star and businesswoman, recently took a stroll down memory lane reminiscent of her “Simple Life” days as she embraced a parenting milestone.

As reported by Page Six, a month after the arrival of her son, Phoenix, through surrogacy, Hilton found herself tackling the task of changing his diaper on an episode of Paris in Love Season 2, which premiered in November.

In a candid moment with her sister, Nicky Hilton, Paris sought guidance on this newfound responsibility. Placing her son on a changing table, the 42-year-old reality star, who initially expressed doubt, received a tutorial from her sister on locating the diaper’s front and back and ensuring the right fit.

Twitter Reacts To Paris’ Motherhood Journey

While the scene evoked laughter from some on Twitter, others criticized Hilton for not learning to change her son’s diaper on her own sooner. One viewer questioned the absence of hands-on parenting, highlighting the privilege of treating the baby as an accessory.

“I know the wealthy have Nannie’s and night nurses but to not change your own child as the mom?” one Twitter user wrote, explaining how they think Paris has “the privilege” to treat Phoenix “like an accessory.”

A second Twitter user said, “She will never get this time back. She really needs to slow down & soak up every minute with this angel. It goes by so quick.”

Paris Claps Back At The Haters

Paris Hilton, who quietly welcomed Phoenix in January, addressed mom-shamers for the first time in October. Responding to disparaging comments about her son’s head size, Hilton defended her child’s health and emphasized the joy Phoenix brings to her life.

In an Instagram Story, Paris responded to hate comments about her son, saying that Phoenix is “perfectly healthy” and just has “a large brain.”

Recently, Hilton expanded her family with the arrival of her daughter London, born via gestational carrier, alongside her husband Carter Reum.