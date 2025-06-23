Parents Charged With Murder After 4-Month-Old Allegedly Found Dead In Hotel Drawer In Houston, Texas

Destiny Campos, 21, and Jeremy Fancher, 38, have been accused of murdering their 4-month-old daughter in Houston, Texas. Allegedly, the infant was found dead inside a hotel drawer after Fancher placed her there to sleep.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred back on May 26, 2024. At the time, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an unresponsive child, whose name was redacted in the complaint but was identified by the outlet as Brookelynn Fancher.

Deputies arrived at the Days Inn & Suites located on Rancho Mission Drive. Upon entering a hotel room, 4-month-old Brookelynn was found inside a drawer, as per the complaint. Lifesaving measures were performed after placing the girl on the hotel room’s bed. However, she was declared dead at 1:11 p.m.

At the time, medical personnel stated that Brookelynn’s death did not appear to be from natural causes.

Both Campos and Fancher were detained.

Police Interviews

During an interview, Campos revealed that she, Fancher, Brookelynn, and their 18-month-old had been living at the hotel since September 2023. Campos allegedly stated that Fancher complained about the infant’s screams, saying that they were “piercing his ears.”

Fancher attempted to feed his infant daughter in an attempt to keep her quiet. She furtherly alleged that Fancher routinely placed the infant inside the drawer, using a towel to prevent Brookelynn from kicking it open.

During the day of the incident, Campos allegedly said that she had asked Fancher to look out for their children while she slept. When she woke up, she couldn’t find Fancher or the infant in the room. Her phone was missing, and she called her phone via the hotel room phone. Fancher picked up the phone, saying he had gone grocery shopping.

Upon returning, Fancher allegedly asked Campos if she had checked on Brookelynn. “Did you hear her?” asked Fancher. The complaint added that the couple then opened the hotel drawer and found the infant child unresponsive.

Fancher gave a similar story to police, saying that he performed CPR on the girl and that he was the one who placed her inside the drawer with a blanket, according to the complaint.

Witnesses And Charges

The Days Inn housekeeper, Luz Salguero-Paniagua, however, shed some light on what usually happened inside the hotel room. Several times, as per the complaint, she had entered the room while Campos slept, hearing Brookelynn crying inside the drawer.

Additionally, Salguero-Paniagua confronted Campos about the fact, to which his mother allegedly said “it was ok” while laughing.

Finally, Campos’ grandmother, Luann Simon, allegedly told police that Campos had admitted that Brookelynn had been placed inside the drawer. As per the complaint, they did so whenever the infant cried too much.

A Harris County assistant medical examiner was conducted on May 27, 2024. Brookelynn’s death was ruled a homicide by suffocation.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Destiny Campos and Jeremy Fancher were arrested and charged with murder on Friday, June 21, 2025.