Passenger Screams Plane ‘is Going Down,’ Chokes Flight Attendant in Wild Mid-Flight Meltdown

A California man was arrested for reportedly choking and kicking several Frontier Airlines flight attendants while shouting frantically. “This airplane is going down” the man screamed during his mid-flight hissyfit, federal prosecutors claim.

30-year-old Charles Angel Salva is charged with assaulting the crew shortly after the flight departed from Santa Ana, heading to San Francisco on Monday, as detailed in a federal court complaint obtained by The New York Post.

Salva, fresh from a weekend at Disneyland with his 3-year-old daughter, told investigators afterward that he was a “child molester.” His flight meltdown was caused by his fear that those aboard were trying to coerce him into confessing to his alleged crimes.

‘We Are All Going to Hell’, the Enraged Passenger Reportedly Screamed

The outburst erupted when Salva reportedly stood up and attempted to remove his oxygen mask from the overhead compartment. This was while the seatbelt sign was still illuminated, according to authorities.

When the flight attendants approached to check on him, Salva began to unleash a barrage of curse words and panic-inducing declarations. “We are all going to hell” and “This airplane is going down,” he allegedly bellowed.

He then reportedly lunged at fellow passengers before sprinting toward the rear of the plane. There, flight attendants attempted to restrain him.

According to the filing, Salva choked a crew member. He left two marks on the victim’s neck as flight attendants and other passengers attempted to restrain him. He reportedly left another flight attendant bruised after kicking them roughly six times in the leg during the chaos.

However, the enraged passenger’s freakout had only just begun.

The agitated passenger, who reportedly shouted threats to kill everyone at one point, managed to free himself from his flex cuffs. He ultimately had to be subdued with a seat belt, according to the complaint.

The Enraged Passenger Who Reportedly Choked an Attendant Mid-Flight Was Removed on a Gurney

The flight was diverted to Ontario International Airport because, according to federal officials, the flight attendants felt unsafe attempting to return Salva to his seat.

Salva was removed from the plane on a gurney by law enforcement. He later informed officers that he had consumed ecstasy before boarding the flight, according to the complaint.

He has since been charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants. If found guilty, Salva could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.