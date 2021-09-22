Pantsless Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Popcorn Appetite In Leggy Look

Kelsea Ballerini is all legs in a stunning grab-some-popcorn shot as she both shouts out her snack appetite and the Aerie clothing brand she fronts. The 28-year-old country singer, this year joining American Eagle for its Real Voices campaign, is fresh from a series of Instagram photos bringing in sporty style and food – Ballerini’s 2.5 million followers also got a peek at her current favorite Aerie item.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Kelsea Ballerini grinned like a cutie-pie while in pigtails and enjoying her popcorn, but the paid partnership showed the post to be hard-hitting business.

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Cute Popcorn Photo

Scroll for the snaps, ones that come as the “homecoming queen?” singer makes headlines for ringing in her 28th birthday from a yacht and with husband Morgan Evans.

Ballerini, cozied up on a tan couch and while on tour, was seen in only a loose and comfy-looking white top, plus fuzzy gray socks. Flaunting her famous legs as she held a wooden bowl of popcorn, the Tennessee native melted fans with her smile – she then showed how she burns it all off with a little impromptu yoga by her tour bus.

See The Photos Below

Sandwiched between the two images was a shot of the blonde in denim shorts and a nude crop top – anyone spotting the caption got their full explanation as Ballerini wrote:

“Bringing @aerie on tour to keep things comfy & cute between shows. (living in this new bra top in the second pic).” The star also confirmed her partner status with Aerie, this year fronted by celebrities including 26-year-old gymnast Aly Raisman. A like quickly came in from Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears – 34,000+ others joined in.

Unedited Undies Shot Celebrates Real Bodies

Ballerini had announced her Aerie gig earlier this year, later making headlines for an unedited stripey underwear shot as she celebrated her real body and with no editing. Addressing fans, the Chick-Fil-A lover wrote:

“Honestly, if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching…I woulda 🏃🏼‍♀️💨…” The Voice fill-in continued: “But I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle. vulnerable? yes, but happy.”

Ballerini has made headlines over the pandemic for admitting a yo-yo weight, one she’s learned to be okay with as she continues to listen to her body – when it wants pasta or fried chicken, it gets pasta (or fried chicken).