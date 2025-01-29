Paige Spiranac Takes Big Swing, Then Reveals Secret Part of Her Videos You Never See

Golf guru, fashionista, and content creator Paige Spiranac recently gave a cheeky behind-the-scenes peek at her adventures on social media.

The blonde bombshell took to her beloved TikTok to get candid about some of the results of her golf swings. The footage, set to Sade’s classic “Smooth Operator,” begins with Spiranac standing on a golf course, palm trees in the background.

Her hair in braids and wearing a figure-hugging green mini skirt and matching halter top (totally normal for a day spent on the greens), the 31 year old concentrates as she lines up her driver with the golf ball.

Then, with all the strength of Amazon ancestors, she swings, a chimera of power and beauty. Spiranac pauses, seemingly watching as her ball sails exactly to where she wants it to land.

Across the footage, a caption reads “On social media.”

Next, the clip abruptly cuts to Spiranac awkwardly standing next to a pond. With an incredulous look on her face, she fishes her golf ball out with an impossibly long pole. The golfer clearly has a lot experince handling the pole, candidly implying that plunging balls is a common occurance for her.

This portion of the footage is captioned “Reality.”

“It just be like that sometimes, lol,” she captioned the hilarious clip.

Fans React to Paige Spiranac’s Big Swing

Of course, Spiranac’s over one million TikTok followers rushed to weigh in on her pole handling skills.

“Literally one of THE best swings in golf!’ one fan gushed. Meanwhile, another fan admitted they watched the clip on a near-endless loop. “Here I am. I really hate golf, but this 1-hour video has something very beautiful,” they joked.

Other fans noted Spiranac’s green-on-green fit.

“Wow, green looks really good on you,” one fashion-forward fan wrote. “Green is my favorite color,” another fan noted. “Love the fit, love the color, good job,” a third fan echoed.

However, many onlookers sympathized with Spiranac’s plight of sometimes sinking her shots.

“The reality in the water is accurate,” one knowing comment read.

“I understand the reality too well, lol. Water can be a nemesis,” another avid golfer wrote. “That’s funny, I’ve done it!” a second golf player happily admitted. “We have all been there,” a third supportive fan wrote.

With fans this eager, it’s safe to say Spiranac will keep the laughs coming with more behind-the-scenes moments from her time on the course… fore sure.