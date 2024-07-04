Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Crowns New Champ After Joey Chestnut Ban

Following Joey Chestnut’s ban, Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship has crowned its new male winner.

According to PEOPLE, Pat Bertoletti was dubbed the new male champion after eating 58 hot dogs and buns within 10 minutes. This was dubbed a new personal record for Bertoletti.

For the women’s contest, Miki Sudo, who is known as the “Empress of Eating” scored first place after eating 51 hot dogs and buns. She also set a new women’s record.

The event took place on New York’s Coney Island on Thursday, July 4. It awarded both male and female champions with first-place titles and $20,000.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’s male champion has only had three winners since 2002. Chestnut held the champion title for a total of 16 years. He reigned as the champion from 2007 to 2014 before coming back from 2016 until 2023. He lost to champion, Matt Stonie in 2015. The only other winner was Takeru Kobayashi.

During the 2023 contest, Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs and buns.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’s Governing Body Banned Joey Chestnut Due to His Impossible Foods Partnership

Last month, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’s governing body, Major League Eating, banned Chestnut from participating in this year’s event due to his partnership with Nathan’s competitor, Impossible Foods.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Major League Eating told PEOPLE in a statement.

Responding to Major League Eating’s decision, Chestnut claimed he heard about the ban through the media.

“I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut wrote. “I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title.”

Chestnut also stated that he does not have a contract with MLE or Nathan’s. “They are looking to change the rules from past years,” Chestnut wrote on Instagram. “As it relates to other partners I can work with. This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th contest.”

Chestnut then said that the decision would “deprive” great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. “To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon. Stay tuned and STAY HUNGRY!”

He also shared a series of photos from his days in the contest.