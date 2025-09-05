Pageant Queen Dies In Deadly Plane Crash: Remembered

A 13-year-old pageant queen died in a plane crash on Monday, September 1, according to PEOPLE. Amelia Palmer from Boise, Idaho, perished in the crash in Bighorn National Forest, while her three other family members survived with injuries.

Plane Crash Kills 13-Year-Old Pageant Queen

In a press release from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, they revealed that reports of the crash came in around 4:57 PM local time. “Additional reports came in that an aircraft had possibly crashed in the area of Big Mountain within the Bighorn National Forest,” it said.

An aircraft flew over the area and confirmed the crash. Upon arrival, authorities set up an Incident Command Post. “From the Incident Command Post, First Flight flew in SASAR, WREMS crews, along with their medical team, close to the crash site on the north end of the Walker Prairie Trail,” it continued.

They found the deceased 13-year-old girl alongside an injured 11-year-old male, a 54-year-old male, and a 53-year-old female. Medical teams managed to stabilize them after discovering they has serious injuries.

The Idaho Statesman identified the three family members as Earl Palmer (54), Cindy Palmer (53), and Aeron Palmer (11).

A helicopter airlifted the first patient to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. They also airlifted the two other patients to local medical centers. They then transferred the girl’s body to the Sheridan County Coroner.

Remembering Amelia Palmer

As confirmed by Miss Rodeo Idaho Inc. on Instagram, Palmer was the deceased victim of the crash. “The Miss Rodeo Idaho, Inc. organization is devastated to share the passing of Amelia Palmer, the Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen and second runner-up to 2026 Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho,” wrote the caption.

The organization described Palmer as “pure sunshine” who brought joy to everyone she met. “Our rodeo family won’t be the same without you, and our hearts are truly broken today,” it continued. “Please join us in lifting her family up in prayer.”

Palmer was one of five children and was a sister to four brothers, according to Treasure Valley Rodeo. Apart from being a pageant queen, she loved horseback riding and barrel racing. She also enjoyed playing the cello, as well as paddleboarding and boating.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of the Palmers amidst this tragedy. It has since raised over $48,000 to help with medical bills as the survivors are undergoing surgeries.

“Earl will need major reconstructive surgeries and Cindy is also in critical condition,” it said. “The family is in desperate need of love, strength, and healing right now.”