miss-universe-pageant-contestant-reveals-pregnancy

A former Miss Universe pageant contestant recently announced she is expecting her third child in an incredibly sweet Instagram post.

On her social media account, Jesinta Franklin, Miss Universe Australia 2010 and second runner-up for Miss Universe 2010, shared a video of her and her two children’s silhouettes.

“Tullulah [and] Rocky are getting a baby brother or sister for Christmas,” Franklin declared in the post’s caption. “The most beautiful surprise of all.”

She also tagged her husband, former Australian football player Lance Franklin (also known as Buddy Franklin), in the post. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Tullulah, in 2019. They then had Rocky in 2021.

During a recent interview with 9honey, the former Miss Universe contestant stated the third pregnancy was “unplanned.”

“We thought we were two and done,” Jesinta explained about her and Lance. “But [Lance is] very excited, and he would have way more kids if I let him!”

Jesinta also said that she and Lance are waiting until the baby’s arrival to find out about the gender.

She further shared, “It’s a beautiful surprise, and life has a funny way of working out. The kids are so excited, and I’m looking forward to seeing them as big brothers and sisters, and this one is a surprise, we don’t know the gender, we’ll wait until the end.”

The Miss Universe Alum Reflects on the Best Parts of Motherhood

While continuing to discuss her pregnancy, Franklin spoke about the best aspects of motherhood.

“The love I feel when I’m around my kids, it’s just insane,” she explained. “And watching them grow up is such a privilege.”

Speaking about her favorite thing about motherhood, Franklin noted, “I think my favorite thing is the morning time and nighttime cuddles when they’re snuggled in and kiss you and say, ‘Mumma, I love you.'”

Franklin noted that her children are excited to welcome their new sibling.

“Now with the baby on the way, they give me a kiss goodnight, and they always ask to kiss the baby,” she pointed out. “So they give my belly a kiss. They talk to the baby.”

Franklin then added, “It’s a really nice time at the moment. It’s adorable!”