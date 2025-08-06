4 Dead After Medical Plane Crashes In Arizona

Four people have died in a medical plane crash in Chinle, Arizona, according to PEOPLE. The aircraft crashed on Tuesday, August 5, as it was heading toward a nearby hospital.

Medical Plane Heading To Hospital Crashes, Killing 4

In a statement on Facebook, the Navajo Police Department revealed more details on the accident. “A small dual propellor medical transport plane crashed and caught on fire,” it said. This happened around 12:40 PM, not too far off from the Chinle Airport.

“Four people, all non-local, were on board and confirmed deceased,” it continued. The airplane was planning to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital when it crashed.

“Next of kin notifications were conducted by the aircraft company, CSI Aviation, of Albuquerque, N.M.,” it said.

The National Traffic Safety Bureau and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident. We still don’t know what caused this horrible crash, but we may find out more as the investigation continues.

At the time of the crash, the airport closed all access to the facility for the investigation. “The NPD Chinle District, Navajo EMS, and Navajo Nation Fire & Rescue Services is on scene,” it said.

The NPD proceeded to grant their condolences to the affected families. “This is a tragic loss to the families of those onboard and to the medical air and first responder community,” it concluded. “We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones during this time.”

The NPD then provided multiple photos of the crash site. You can barely tell it was a plane that crashed, as it looks completely demolished.

PEOPLE learned from the NTSB that agents would be documenting details upon arrival. They plan to collect information such as “flight track data, maintenance records for the Part 135 aircraft, weather forecasts and actual conditions, witness statements and a 72-hour background on the pilot.”

With this data, they could “determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight.”

We also have yet to receive information on the identities of the four victims. Once that’s found out, police will likely contact their next of kin before the public learns of the identities.