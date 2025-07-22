Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Sends Rock Fans Reeling

Fans across generations are mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, as heartfelt tributes pour in across the internet.

Videos by Suggest

The 76-year-old rock legend passed away Tuesday, his family announced. Despite ailing health and a farewell concert earlier this month, the news stunned fans, who seem to be searching for the right words to express their grief.

“This hurts. 3 weeks ago, we were celebrating you. Now we’re mourning you. Rest easy,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne,” another fan wrote on X. “I’m stopping everything today to grieve the loss of the greatest rock legend ever. Glad he was able to have that final farewell show and go out as the crazy prince on the throne, just as I remember (pic from 2001).

So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne. I'm stopping everything today to grieve the loss of the greatest rock legend ever. Glad he was able to have that final farewell show and go out as the crazy prince on the throne, just as I remember (pic from 2001). pic.twitter.com/wzpf3O4V72 — Cinemassacre (@cinemassacre) July 22, 2025

“I am so glad we got to experience this. It was easily one of the best nights I’ve ever had! Rest in peace, Ozzy! You’ve earned it!” another fan wrote alongside a selfie from Osbournes’s final show earlier this month.

Yet another fan posted in retrospect heartbreaking (yet fitting) footage of Ozzy during his final performance.

“Ozzy Osborne’s last performance. ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home,” the fan wrote on X alongside the powerful clip.

Ozzy Osborne's last performance.



"Mama, I'm Coming Home"



🙏 pic.twitter.com/VXimgkdZxC — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 22, 2025

Other fans felt the “Prince of Darkness” went out on his own terms. “Do one last show, have fun, go home, die, well played Ozzy,’ one internet denizen wrote on X.

Do one last show, have fun, go home, die, well played Ozzy. — JH (@jarodhitchcock) July 22, 2025

Meanwhile, a 1996 appearance by Osbourne on The Late Show with David Letterman posted to YouTube has also become a place for mourning fans. In the clip, the metal legend performs “I Just Want You” from his Ozzmosis album. Afterward, a clearly stunned David Letterman enthusiastically greets Osbourne.

“The first place I went when I heard of Ozzy’s passing. Such an electric performance,” one fan wrote in the comments. “R.I.P. Ozzy. You’ll be missed but never forgotten,’ another fan added.

Other fans remembered the metal icon for his pop culture presence outside of music. Like his wild commercial for the video game World of Warcraft.

I'll always remember Ozzy for that one WoW commercial. pic.twitter.com/PhNiRAhsOi — Misheru Katorin 🇳🇱 (@MKatorin) July 22, 2025

Another fan posted Osbourne’s hilarious cameo in Adam Sandler’s cult comedy Little Nicky.

Rest in Power Ozzy Osbourne pic.twitter.com/bcafFGwNeU — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 22, 2025

That said, Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath may have had the most straightforward, yet fitting tribute of them all. “Ozzy Forever!” they wrote on X, alongside a candid shot of Osbourne during his last performance, sitting on his throne, grinning ear to ear.