Ozzy Osbourne Gushes Over Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy Amid His Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne is ready to add another grandchild to the family! The rockstar recently talked about his excitement about daughter Kelly Osbourne’s pregnancy, in addition to discussing his eagerness to return to public life.

Kelly’s Pregnancy Announcement: ‘I Am Ecstatic!’

Kelly announced her pregnancy earlier this year with an Instagram post that showed off her ultrasound sonogram. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned the selfie. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

She is expecting the child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, a member of the band Slipknot. The pair go way back; they met in 1999 at her parents’ Ozzfest music festival. They maintained a friendship for two decades before confirming earlier this year that they were in a relationship.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly wrote in a February 2022 Instagram post. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Ozzy’s Excitement For New Grandchild

Her dad is just as excited about the new baby, telling Entertainment Tonight how happy he is for the arrival of his new grandchild. “Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” Osbourne said of his daughter, who is six months pregnant.

It looks like the rocker is already planning to get the grandchild into the family business. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone,” Osbourne said of his first gift to the baby. While fans are glad Osbourne is enjoying his daughter’s pregnancy, others are wondering about his own health.

The Rocker’s Health Issues

Osbourne recently underwent major surgery to have pins in his neck removed and realigned and is still recovering. In addition to the surgery, he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January of 2020. He recently made an appearance at San Diego’s Comic-Con, and shared his joy to be back in the world again.

“It’s great, it’s great,” he said. “I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?” Fans of the Osbourne family are excited for Kelly to become a mother, and happy that the rocker is returning to public life after so many health struggles.

