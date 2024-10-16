Ozzy Osbourne’s former guitarist Jake E. Lee was randomly shot early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

The shooting took place about 10 miles from the Las Vegas Strip around 2:45 a.m. The Las Vegas Police Department said he was shot multiple times and believe the attack was completely random.

A representative of Lee’s said he’s “doing well” after receiving care in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The rep also added that they expect Lee to “fully recover.” The guitarist’s family has asked for privacy while he’s in recovery.

(Photo via Scott Dudelson/ Getty Images)

The former Black Sabbath guitarist was apparently walking his dog at the time when the shooting occurred. The shooting remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department, who have yet to make an arrest.

Ozzy Osbourne Breaks Silence on ‘Random’ Shooting of Guitarist Jake E. Lee

Following the shooting, Ozzy Osbourne reached out to TMZ with a statement. “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee,” he said. “But that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence.”

He continued by saying, “I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be OK.”

Lee and Osbourne came together in 1983 as Jake joined rock band Black Sabbath. The guitarist was eventually “ejected” from the band in 1987 by Osbourne’s wife, who was also his manager. Lee continued his career in the music industry by forming the band Badlands in 1988.

A few other celebrities chimed in on social media to wish Lee a speedy recovery. Bret Michaels of Poison wrote, “To our friend Jake E. Lee – our thoughts, prayers and concerns go out to you, my friend, after hearing the news of you being shot in Las Vegas today.”