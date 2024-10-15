Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot Multiple Times in ‘Completely Random’ Attack

Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee was hospitalized after being shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas.

The “completely random” attack occurred early Tuesday while the rock musician was walking his dog, representatives reported.

“As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, Nevada street shooting,” the statement read. “Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

“Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours,” the statement continued. “As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Jake E. Lee perform at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 1984.

(Photo By Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Quit ‘Ugly’ Music Industry

Jake E. Lee is best known for performing as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist throughout the 1980s. He then formed Badlands with fellow Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer before taking a lengthy break from the music industry.

After founding Red Dragon Cartel, Lee admitted that he stepped away from the music industry because it’s an “ugly business.”

“I was maybe not happy,” Lee told Eon Music of his time away from the industry. “But I think complacent with not being in the music business, because it’s an ugly business. I was good with that, but I did start to get a little itchy after ten years or so.”

He went on to explain that Ozzy’s producer reached out to him to “come back and play” with the metal icon. Lee, however, knew that likely wasn’t an option.

“Those talks didn’t last long,” he said. “I mean, basically I said; ‘Look, all I want is song writing credit for the stuff I wrote on Bark At The Moon,’ I said; ‘That’s all – if they do that, I’d be happy to, you know see what could happen with Ozzy and me, all these years later.’ But, yeah, that was never going to happen.”